Trump splits with allies, saying Russia — kicked out for invading Crimea — should have a seat at the G7 table President Donald Trump said Friday he's "been Russia's worst nightmare" and he often argues he's tougher than past presidents toward Moscow when rejecting criticism of his oddly deferential approach to Vladimir Putin.

GOP members slam Trump's comment on Russia President Donald Trump said Friday that Russia should be reinstated to a leading group of industrialized nations ahead of his visit to the G7 summit this weekend. Trump's statement is an extraordinary break from key US allies, and particularly striking given Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. CNN's Brian Todd reports.

Trump will depart G7 ahead of climate change talks President Donald Trump planned an early exit from the Group of Seven talks here Saturday, concluding his fraught visit to the yearly conference of industrialized nations several hours before his counterparts, who remained behind to discuss cleaning up the oceans and halting climate change.

Trump misses Macron meeting at G7 On the surface, the Group of Seven meetings convened Friday along a pristine stretch of Canadian riverfront appeared just like normal.

Analysis: Trump's G7 temper tantrum President Donald Trump's views on foreign policy -- and, really, everything -- are surprisingly simple: He likes people who are nice to him and do things he wants and he doesn't like people who aren't nice to him and don't do things he wants.

