Trump's block of the Democratic memo and what it means for the Russia investigation The immediate result of President Donald Trump's decision to block the release of a Democratic memo on the Russia investigation is to expose him to charges of hypocrisy.

Trump tweets argument that he's been victimized by the Obama administration President Donald Trump is promoting a conservative argument that he's been "victimized" by the Obama administration through its allegedly flawed application for a surveillance warrant on a former campaign foreign policy adviser.

Bernstein: No modern president lied like Trump Carl Bernstein, who along with Bob Woodward investigated the Watergate scandal for the Washington Post, compares the Trump presidency to that of Nixon, saying, "we never had a president who lies like this."

Trump responds to article on US intel operation: 'Drain the swamp' President Donald Trump sounded his campaign battle cry of "drain the swamp" again Saturday morning in response to an article about US spies attempting to recover stolen US cyberweapons.

US spies paid Russian who promised cyberweapons, Trump intel, New York Times reports Matthew Rosenberg of The New York Times reports that US spies, in an effort to retrieve cyberweapons stolen by Russia, were scammed out of $100,000 by a Russian who promised to deliver cyberweapons and damaging information on President Donald Trump.

Senator wants to see records on Trump's sale of Palm Beach mansion to Russian A senator is asking the Treasury Department to turn over records of a lucrative real estate sale Donald Trump made to a Russian billionaire as the Senate Finance Committee looks into Trump's ties to Russians.

Trump believes the men. Always. Unless they're Democrats If there's been one consistent thing about Donald Trump since he emerged as a presidential candidate in June 2015, it's this: When women accuse men of sexual assault or domestic abuse, Trump sides with the men.

Senators want answers from John Kelly Democrats are demanding answers from the White House chief of staff and counsel about former aide Rob Porter, who resigned Wednesday amid allegations of domestic abuse.

Lives are being shattered by 'a mere allegation' of abuse, Trump tweets President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday to lament "lives are being shattered" by a mere allegation in the wake of the resignations of former White House staff secretary Rob Porter and speechwriter David Sorensen following allegations of domestic abuse.