Kidnapped glamour model Chloe Ayling hits out at the 'lies' about her ordeal in one of her first interviews 

A British model has hit out at claims she fabricated her kidnap ordeal describing indepth how she was paralysed with fear after being drugged, handcuffed and gagged in a bid to sell her as a sex slave. Chloe Ayling, 20, has spoken of her week-long ordeal which saw her drugged with ketamine, taken by balaclava clad men and chained to a chest of drawers in a remote Italian farmhouse after being lured to Milan with the promise of a spoof modelling contract. Critics have questioned her account after she was seen buying shoes with her captor and laughing and joking with him in coffee shops and admitted to sharing a bed with him during her ordeal. But in an interview on Sunday, the model claims she was “desperate” to try and “build a bond” with her alleged captor Lukasz Herba in the hope he would set her free. “I understand why people have questions. People need to understand that everything I did was so I could survive,” the model told the Mail On Sunday. “I was in a crazy situation and I was terrified.” Miss Ayling was put in a bag in the boot of a car by kidnappers who then tried to to sell her as a sex slave in an online auction. She says it was the “worst day of her life” when her captors told her they were part of an online organisation called ‘Black Death’ and threatened to sell her on the ‘deep web’ if her agent failed to pay a ransom of $300,000 (£270,000). “I was in shock. That will always be the worst day of my life,” she said. The place where a man identified as Lukasz Pawel Herba, a Polish citizen with British residency, held a young British model Credit: ITALIAN POLICE PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT “Then he said he wanted to help me because I had been taken by mistake. He asked me what my family had to offer. It was just me and Mum at home, there was no way we could afford a ransom. I gave him the names of three people who might help.’ I spent the first night seminaked and handcuffed to the chest of drawers.” She was told that she would probably by trafficked to the Middle East where, once the man who bought her bored of her, she would be passed …read more

Source:: Yahoo