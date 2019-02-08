Khashoggi fiancée seeks change in U.S. approach to killing, may visit

Khashoggi, a royal insider who became a critic of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by a team of Saudi operatives on Oct. 2, provoking international revulsion. Trump has resisted efforts in the U.S. Congress to rebuke the Saudis, pointing to weapons sales as an important source of U.S. jobs. “I might visit America in March,” Khashoggi’s fiancée Hatice Cengiz told a news conference to mark the release of her book on Khashoggi.
Source:: Yahoo