Khashoggi fiancée seeks change in U.S. approach to killing, may visit

The acting attorney general is testifying, but it's unclear if he'll answer questions about the Russia investigation Acting attorney general Matt Whitaker will in fact testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Friday, following a lengthy fight between House Democrats and the Justice Department that placed Whitaker's appearance in doubt for much of Thursday.

House Democrats say Whitaker owes money to 'scam' company so its victims can be repaid Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker is being accused by House Democrats of not repaying more than $9,000 in funds to a now-shuttered, "scam" patent company he was involved with so that the money can be returned to victims.

Trump furious at Schiff's hires House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has hired officials with experience at the National Security Council to help with its oversight of President Donald Trump's administration, according to a committee aide.

Anderson Cooper roasts Trump's skewed poll to supporters CNN's Anderson Cooper reacts to President Trump's poll sent to supporters asking for feedback on the President's State of the Union address.

Late night comics go after Trump's tax returns Late-night hosts had a field day with President Trump's refusal to release his tax returns.

Opinion: Trump's big nightmare isn't Mueller This week, we learned that the Southern District of New York -- my former office -- dropped an incendiary subpoena on President Donald Trump's inaugural committee seeking evidence of mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, conspiracy and illegal foreign contributions, and has requested interviews with Trump Organization executives. This is particularly bad news for Trump […]

Kellyanne Conway describes for the first time alleged October assault Kellyanne Conway says that she was grabbed and shaken by a woman while out with her teenage daughter in a Maryland restaurant late last year.

