Neither presidents nor senators could honor the late senator's life like Meghan McCain John McCain has drawn tributes from presidents and prime ministers, senators and secretaries of state in the emotion-laden days since his death.

Meghan McCain takes on Trump Meghan McCain on Saturday presented the legacy of her father, John McCain, as a sharp contrast to the conduct of President Donald Trump, with whom the late senator bitterly feuded.

See moment Meghan McCain gives stern rebuke in eulogy Meghan McCain, one of the late Sen. John McCain's daughters, remembers her father during a memorial service at Washington's National Cathedral.

Aides describe how McCain spent final moments Longtime aides to John McCain, Rick Davis and Mark Salter, describe the Arizona senator's final moments before he passed away.

Opinion: Bush and Obama, consolers in chief Speaking at Sen. John McCain's memorial at Washington National Cathedral, Barack Obama and George W. Bush reminded us what American presidents can sound like in times of sorrow and grief.

In pictures: The John McCain memorials Americans are paying tribute this week to US Sen. John McCain, who died last Saturday at the age of 81.

Obama makes guests laugh during eulogy Obama: McCain called on America to rise above 'mean and petty' politics

Bush: McCain stood up for the little guy Ex-President: Our rivalry melted away

