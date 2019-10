It's easy to see the former President's comments as a shot at Trump. But he is up to something more complex. Former President Barack Obama has largely stayed out of the spotlight since leaving the White House in 2017, choosing to avoid much direct criticism of his successor and not heavily engaging in the national dialogue more generally.

Obama: You're going to have to get over this quickly Former President Barack Obama discusses political purity during the third annual Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago.

Why 'cancel culture' doesn't always work Name a celebrity who has ever said or done anything remotely controversial -- they've probably been canceled.

Michelle Obama: White people are 'still running' from minority communities Former first lady Michelle Obama said Tuesday that white Americans are "still running" from minority communities when they move to another neighborhood.

Don Lemon: Trump's Obama obsession was on full display CNN's Don Lemon looks at President Donald Trump's announcement that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a US military raid in Syria and his references to the 2011 raid on al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden during former President Barack Obama's tenure.

Photos highlight differences in Trump and Obama approaches The execution and aftermath of the raids that took down Osama bin Laden and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi were as different as the presidents overseeing them. But in one area they converged: Barack Obama and Donald Trump both wanted to watch.

Trump's America is the unspoken focus of Obamas' Netflix feature At a time when President Donald Trump seems to permeate nearly every aspect of American discourse, it might come as a surprise that the first movie from Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground, never mentions him by name.

Top Ukraine diplomat is willing to testify publicly The key witness, whose closed-door testimony some lawmaker