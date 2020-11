People close to the President say it's only a matter of time before he acknowledges results and pins blame on his unfounded claims Misinformation watch | Facts first

Anderson Cooper: That's an actual quote from a GOP official CNN's Anderson Cooper discusses what President Donald Trump has been doing as his refusal to concede defeat to President-elect Joe Biden continues.

Why Trump is filing so many lawsuits in battleground states Misinformation watch | Facts first

Pelosi's message to GOP denying election results Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi criticized Republicans who are standing by President Trump's side as he continues to question the legitimacy of the election results.

As Trump wrestles with defeat, pardons loom for allies and himself President Donald Trump is refusing to concede the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden, but once Trump moves to the acceptance stage of his defeat, the urgent business of presidential pardons is likely to surge to the top of his checklist before leaving office.

GOP senator says he'll step in if Biden doesn't have access to intel briefings Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford said Wednesday that he will intervene if the Trump administration has not allowed President-elect Joe Biden access to presidential daily intelligence briefings by the end of the week, one of the first rights of a presidential candidate after winning the election.

Senior Republican senators say Biden should have access to classified briefings Two top GOP senators told CNN on Thursday that Joe Biden should have access to classified briefings, the latest indication that Republicans acknowledge the President-elect is likely on his way to the White House despite President Donald Trump's refusal to accept the results.

Analysis: Did 2020 prove that liberals can't win? In the wake of the 2020 election -- and disappointing seat losses in the House -- congressional Democrats are in the midst of an intensifying battle between its moderate and liberal wings. Moderates like Rep. Abigail Spanberger (Virginia) are suggesting that liberals in safe Democratic seats are endangering the party's majority by touting signals like […]