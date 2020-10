Since its inception in 2017 QAnon has quickly metastasized, infiltrating American politics, internet culture and now — religion. Parker Neff was scrolling through conservative posts on Facebook when he saw an unfamiliar hashtag: #WWG1WGA.

A North Carolina rule is hurting Black voters Almost 1,000 absentee ballots are sitting in a locked bin somewhere in the Guilford County Board of Elections waiting to be processed.

GOP says it will not comply with California's drop box order The California Republican Party said Wednesday it will not comply with the state's cease-and-desist order over unofficial ballot drop boxes placed in at least four counties ahead of the November election.

Early voters wait hours in line as states see record turnout Americans are voting early at a pace never seen before, with many waiting in hours-long lines to cast their ballot before Election Day.

Political exhaustion weighs on voters in rural Wisconsin In an electorate that agrees on little, there is one thing that nearly every voter here in Southwest Wisconsin feels: Exhaustion.

'Nearly impossible' for Trump to get to 270 if he loses this state Arizona is a 2020 swing state, despite voting Republican in every presidential election since 1996. CNN's John King explains why.

Analysis: More than 17 million people have already voted. The election is still 19 days away. More than 17 million ballots across 43 states have already been cast in the 2020 election, a stunning testament to what could be a a historically high voter turnout fueled by a series of state law changes that allow more mail-in balloting with the coronavirus pandemic still gripping the country.

Democrats try to delay Barrett confirmation after CNN finds omissions in paperwork • Live updates: Democratic senator says Rush to confirm Barrett is a 'sham process' • Analysis: Barrett shows art of the dodge • Judiciary panel slates October 22 vote • Opinion: Women, we're in the fight of our lives