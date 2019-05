With the help of berries, river water and smarts, Amanda Eller was able to make it out alive It had been more than two weeks that she had been lost in a thick Hawaiian forest, and Amanda Eller was at an end.

Watch moment rescuers airlift woman from forest Cell phone footage captures the moment rescuers airlift a woman who went missing for more than two weeks after a hike in a Hawaii forest.

Hiker's mom speaks out after rescue A Maui woman who went missing for more than two weeks after a hike has been found alive.

2 hikers missing for 5 days used a water-purifying straw to stay alive Two hikers who were missing for nearly five days used a water-purifying straw to survive and were rescued after search teams discovered and followed two sets of footprints in a California canyon, according to the local sheriff's office.

How to protect yourself on hiking trails Alarming headlines about missing hikers or worse can trigger panic about trail safety and the risks of exploring remote areas.

Why it took Facebook so long to act against the doctored Pelosi video It took Facebook more than a day to downgrade a doctored video making House Speaker Nancy Pelosi look like she was slurring her words -- and the video itself remains on the site, with copycats proliferating.

In Japan, Trump accuses Jussie Smollett of hate crime against his supporters President Donald Trump took time from his Japan state visit Sunday to slam actor Jussie Smollett for not apologizing to his supporters after his alleged staged attack.

Retired Lt. Gen. on tweet: I don't even know what that means Retired Lt. Gen Mark Hertling criticizes President Trump for saying he doesn't find North Korea's missile tests disturbing while on a visit to Japan.

Trump lawyers, House committees agree to hold off on enforcing bank subpoenas Lawyers for President Donald Trump have reached an agreement with the House Intelligence and Financial Services committees to hold off for now on enforcing the subpoenas for Trump's financial records from Deutsche Bank and Capital One, according to a court document and a source familiar with the agreement.