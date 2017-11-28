Kenya president sworn in, rival Odinga promises own inauguration

By Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn in for a second term on Tuesday, shortly before riot police teargassed the convoy of opposition leader Raila Odinga, who promised supporters he would be sworn in himself on Dec. 12. Such a move would only deepen divisions opened by the extended election season in Kenya, a Western ally in a volatile region. At a lavish inauguration attended by the heads of many African nations, Kenyatta did his best to paint a picture of a country moving beyond that divide.
Source:: Yahoo