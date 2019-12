Articles of impeachment against Trump will likely pass through the House this week. Here's what to expect. Articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump are expected to be passed through the House before the end of the week, less than three months after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry.

Schumer blasts McConnell's coordination on Senate trial Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday blasted his Republican counterpart Mitch McConnell for his decision to coordinate with White House counsel on the looming Senate impeachment trial, saying the Kentucky Republican is "totally out of line."

Schumer: What Graham said demeans him Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) discusses the impending impeachment trial in the Senate and says he wants to hear the testimony of four key witnesses before making up his mind.

Analysis: This Democrat's party switch is a godsend for Trump President Donald Trump couldn't have dreamed of a better scenario surrounding this week's impeachment vote than the one that will play out sometime over the next 48 hours (or so): New Jersey Democratic Rep. Jeff Van Drew will switch parties due to his opposition to impeachment.

Opinion: A Christmas gift for McConnell Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell isn't on the holiday gift list of most Democrats but they're preparing to send him something anyway.

Analysis: Partisanship of looming Senate trial casts doubts on impartiality Even before Donald Trump is impeached, the partisanship of his looming Senate trial is casting doubt on whether polarized Washington can hold a President to account -- now and in the future.

