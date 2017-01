Obama defends commutation of Manning at final press conference President Barack Obama takes reporters' questions for a final time Wednesday from the White House briefing room, his last official event before Donald Trump replaces him in two days.

George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush both hospitalized Former president George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized, according to the Houston Chronicle and Houston TV station KHOU. Bush's chief of staff, Jean Becker, says he was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital after falling ill. Becker tells the Houston Chronicle and KHOU that Bush is "doing fine."

Ethics office fires back at Tom Price The Office of Government Ethics responded in real time to the confirmation hearing of Rep. Tom Price -- making clear to the public that signing off on his forms filed as the nominee for Health and Human Services does not approve past behavior.

Orlando nightclub shooter's widow pleads not guilty Noor Salman, widow of the man who killed 49 people at an Orlando gay nightclub last year, has pleaded not guilty in a federal court in California Wednesday to all charges filed against her. A grand jury this month charged Salman with obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting her husband's material support to ISIS, […]

American Airlines introduces Basic Economy fare American Airlines is the latest airline to offer stripped-down airfare for a lower price.

Student opens fire at private school in Mexico; 5 injured A teenage student in northeastern Mexico shot and wounded a teacher and three classmates at a private school before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

Trump's EPA pick could be grilled on earthquakes Oklahoma is one of the more unlikely places in the United States to experience earthquakes. But in the six years that Scott Pruitt has served as the state's attorney general, Oklahoma has been rattled by hundreds of quakes with a magnitude of 3.0 and greater, with some areas facing the same level of risk as […]

HHS nominee Tom Price says investments were legal Georgia Rep. Tom Price, Donald Trump's nominee to lead the federal agency that oversees Obamacare, is in the hot seat Wednesday both over his plan to revise the nation's health care system and his past financial investments.

Trump gets facts wrong in attacks against NBC show No, Donald Trump, NBC's "Today" show is not doing "badly."