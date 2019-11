The South Bend, Indiana, mayor joins the ranks of Biden and Warren in a new Monmouth University poll South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg joined the leaders of the Democratic race for president in Iowa, up 14 percentage points since August, according to a new Monmouth University poll of likely caucusgoers out Tuesday.

Sanford suspends his 2020 campaign The former South Carolina governor and congressman launched a longshot primary challenge to Trump two months ago

Analysis: Why Rahm Emanuel thinks Democrats keep learning all the wrong lessons from their wins The 2018 midterms and the 2019 off-year elections were very, very good for Democrats.

Bloomberg in Arkansas to file for Democratic primary Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is in Arkansas to file for the state's Democratic presidential primary, in the latest sign he is seriously considering a late entry into the 2020 race.

Opinion: Biden is a man of heart. But he shouldn't be president If anything was clear from Joe Biden's CNN town hall on Monday evening, it is that Biden has served his country honorably -- and that he should not be president of the United States.

2020 candidate skipped Iowa. See how Iowans reacted Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has entered his name in the race for the Democratic primary in more than one state, but Iowa isn't one. CNN's Jessica Dean reports on how Iowans are reacting to Bloomberg skipping the first major contest of the Democratic primary.

Warren explains how to get men to vote for a woman Amid personal attacks from Vice President Joe Biden about her policies and her campaign, Sen. Elizabeth Warren was asked by a voter on Monday about how to get men to vote for a woman for president.

Mulvaney won't pursue court fight over subpoena Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney no longer plans to sue in federal court over his House subpoena in the impeachment probe.