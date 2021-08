Breakthrough infections are extremely rare for the fully vaccinated. Out of 163 million fully vaccinated people, there have been about 6,600 severe cases. Follow live coverage | Track cases in US | Your questions, answered

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says no to a mask mandate for vaccinated people New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is strongly encouraging vaccinated people to wear masks indoors but stopping short of reissuing a mask mandate, he said in a news conference Monday, spurning recommendations from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Doctor weighs in on how safe it is to get kids back in school Dr. Uzma Hasan discusses with CNN's Jim Sciutto how safe it is to send children back to school with the Delta Covid-19 variant this fall.

Analysis: Ron DeSantis' priorities on Covid-19 are all screwed up Florida has become the epicenter of the latest wave of the coronavirus. On Saturday, the state recorded its most daily cases since the start of the pandemic. On Sunday, it set a record for the number of people currently hospitalized.

Avoiding lockdowns means doing things that people won't necessarily welcome, NIH director says To avoid lockdowns, people in the United States will have to do things that they won't necessarily want to do, such as wearing masks at indoor gatherings even if they're vaccinated and having kids mask up in schools, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Monday.

'You never want to lose to Canada': US soccer star on Olympic loss • Simone Biles to return to Olympic competition • Olympic sprinter enters Polish embassy after saying she was being forced back to Belarus