President Trump is used to controlling his universe, and his inability to control this investigation is eating him up President Donald Trump is a man used to totally controlling his universe.

Analysis: Tirade suggests Trump has an idea of what's coming President Donald Trump is acting like he knows something about the Russia investigation that the rest of America has yet to learn.

Fact-checking Trump's anti-Mueller tweet-storm The Russia investigation has been a frequent target of President Donald Trump's ire over the past 18 months, though he hadn't tweeted about it much recently. The words "Witch Hunt" appeared only once in his Twitter feed in the month of October, as Trump instead focused on the midterm elections.

Bungled court filing cites charges against Julian Assange A pair of references to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in an unrelated court filing reveal US government efforts to charge him.

Cindy McCain on Trump: We don't need 'negative Nancy' Cindy McCain shared her thoughts on her late husband's funeral service and President Donald Trump during an interview with CBS News.

Anderson Cooper ponders why Trump is so angry CNN's Anderson Cooper discusses President Donald Trump's recent flurry of tweets about special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Opinion: Melania Trump beats Donald at his own game Twenty-four hours after Melania Trump went public about her displeasure with the deputy national security adviser, the first lady's husband did her bidding and sent Mira Ricardel packing. Melania showed she knows how to play like a Trump and the President is likely none too happy about it.

The dirty little secret of the Florida recounts Based on the number of lawsuits, cable news coverage and overall drama coming out of Florida at the moment, you might think that the outcomes of the state's Senate and governor's races are balancing on a knife's edge -- with every judge's decision potentially making the difference between winning and losing.

Bill Nelson suffers court setbacks as Florida hand recount continues Sen. Bill Nelson's already improbable path towards victory in a recount has gotten narrower, with the Democrat suffering a series of setbacks in court and in county election offices across the state.