John Dillinger relatives doubt body in grave is the gangster

Allies of the former President are exasperated as Democrats put his legacy under a harsh spotlight in Wednesday's debate He's the most popular figure in the Democratic Party by far, revered by liberals, moderates and even some Republicans.

Opinion: When did Barack Obama become a Republican? When did Barack Obama become a Republican?

Biden responds to candidates going after Obama in debate Presidential candidate Joe Biden responded to criticism of policies implemented during the Obama administration during CNN's 2020 Democratic primary debate.

Biden surprised by 'degree of criticism' of Obama Former Vice President Joe Biden said Thursday he was surprised by the "degree of the criticism" against former President Barack Obama at Wednesday's CNN Democratic debate.

Booker says Democrats are having an 'honest conversation' about Obama legacy Democrats are having an "honest conversation" about former President Barack Obama's legacy, 2020 presidential hopeful Cory Booker said Thursday, after Democratic candidates questioned some of Obama's record during Wednesday night's CNN debate.

Biden calls criticism of Obamacare 'a bunch of malarkey' Former Vice President Joe Biden and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio get into a heated exchange over healthcare during the second night of CNN's Democratic debate.

