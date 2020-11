America chooses Biden Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States, CNN projects, denying Donald Trump a second term in office.

Impact: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on what Kamala Harris' win means to her Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tells CNN's Jake Tapper what Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' win means to her.

Opinion: To Donald Trump, this had to sting America delivered its verdict on Donald Trump last week, and it was devastating for him.

Timeline: What happens between now and Inauguration Day Americans who went to the polls on Election Day don't actually select the President directly.

Victory speech: Biden says he will seek to unify rather than divide How do you feel about Biden's victory? Write us or leave a voicemail.

Unity: Romney calls for nation to 'get behind' Biden Republican Sen. Mitt Romney on Sunday called for the country to "get behind" President-elect Joe Biden, urging unity as President Donald Trump has so far refused to concede the election.