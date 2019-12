'The hate-filled motivation is apparent,' sergeant writes in describing three incidents involving an Iowa woman An Iowa woman who told police she ran over a teen because she "was a Mexican" has been charged with another attempted murder after police say she hit a 12-year-old boy on the same day.

Iowa man sentenced to about 15 years in prison after burning an LGBTQ flag hanging from a church A man has been sentenced to about 15 years after burning an LGBTQ flag hanging from a church in Iowa.

In Maryland, a white college student is convicted of killing a black US Army lieutenant A white former University of Maryland student was convicted Wednesday of killing a black college student at a campus bus stop, prosecutors announced.

The top crime stories of 2019 CNN's Jean Casarez looks at the top nine crime stories that gripped the US in 2019.

Jersey City shooters fueled by hatred of Jewish people and law enforcement, state attorney general says This week's deadly kosher market attack and the killing of a detective in New Jersey are being investigated as acts of domestic terrorism "fueled by both anti-Semitism and anti-law enforcement beliefs," the state attorney general said Thursday.

St. Paul mosque break-in is being investigated as a hate crime Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, are investigating a break-in at a mosque on Saturday as a possible hate crime, according to public information officer, Steve Linders.

A paramedic is accused of killing his wife with eye drops A North Carolina paramedic is accused of killing his wife with eye drops and collecting a $250,000 life insurance payout after her death.