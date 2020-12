The high court's response showed that evidence-free conspiracy theories might thrill the President's base and his media propagandists, but they don't cut it in court The only questions now are how many more times President Donald Trump wants to lose the election to President-elect Joe Biden and whether his Republican acolytes on Capitol Hill will wake up and recognize reality.

Analysis: Trump's threats are going nowhere in court The repetitive and meritless legal challenges to the November 3 election results from President Donald Trump and his allies have sent one fundamental message: Millions of votes cast by their fellow Americans are worthless.

'Next-level dangerous': AZ Secretary of State on GOP's tweet Arizona Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs, reacts to a pair of tweets by the Arizona Republican Party asking supporters if they are willing to sacrifice their lives to challenge the official presidential election results.

SCOTUS rejects Pennsylvania GOP attempt to block Biden victory The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request from Pennsylvania Republicans to block certification of the commonwealth's election results, delivering a near fatal blow to the GOP's long-shot bid to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Analysis: SCOTUS was never going to hand election to Trump In a single sentence, the Supreme Court on Tuesday unraveled Donald Trump's grand plan to overthrow the 2020 election.

Analysis: As right-wing media promotes election denialism, US is in 'uncharted territory' A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

George Conway: This is the most insane thing yet Attorney George Conway reacts to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking to block election results by asking the Supreme Court to take up a lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin arguing that the battleground states exploited the Covid-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws.

Opinion: Protesters spent nearly an hour outside my home chanting about conspiracy theories. Here's what I learned In a sad reflection of the divisive moment in which our country now finds itself, armed people descended on my home last Saturday, screaming falsehoods and obscenities into a bullhorn while my family was finishing hanging Christmas decorations and my four year old was settling in to watch "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

