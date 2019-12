House Judiciary Chair says he sees Ukraine evidence as part of 'a pattern' of conduct by President Trump With sources telling CNN a vote in the Judiciary Committee to impeach President Donald Trump is expected as soon as this week, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said Sunday that he sees the Ukraine evidence as part of "a pattern" of conduct by the President.

Opinion: Pelosi's hidden message to Trump In Shakespeare's tragedy, the ghost of Hamlet's father stalks the castle with a face cast "more in sorrow than in anger." Such was the expression of Nancy Pelosi when she announced that Democrats would draft articles of impeachment, writes Richard Galant.

SE Cupp on Pelosi's remark: That's either a lie or a mistake CNN's SE Cupp takes on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's statement that "politics is not even a consideration" when it comes to impeachment.

Analysis: It's risky but this could bolster Dems' impeachment case Democrats are debating a risky step that may immeasurably bolster their impeachment case but could multiply the political price for ramming it home.

Should Trump be impeached? These scholars disagree On the first day of the House Judiciary Committee's impeachment hearings, constitutional scholars weigh in on whether President Trump's actions are impeachable.

Biden, 'The Irishman' and the enduring power of aging white men Joe Biden this week had a tense exchange with an audience member during an Iowa town hall who had asserted, among other things, that the former vice president is "too old" to helm the White House.

Analysis: What Democratic voters in Iowa are saying about Trump He may not be on the Democratic ballot, but the 2020 presidential candidate wielding the most influence over the party's remarkably unsettled primary fight is President Donald Trump.

Trump warns Kim Jong Un could lose 'special relationship' with him President Donald Trump warned Sunday that North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un could "void" their "special relationship" amid reports that the hermit nation conducted an "important" test at a missile site.