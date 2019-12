See what made GOP congressman so angry House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler paused his committee's debate on articles of impeachment before final votes until the following morning, prompting howls of protest from Republicans after a session that had stretched more than 14 hours.

Analysis: Still waiting for committee's final impeachment votes The House Judiciary Committee is now expected to vote Friday, likely on party lines, to send two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the House floor for consideration next week.

Lawmaker's personal retort to Gaetz draws laughter Rep. Hank Johnson (D) took a not-so-subtle jab at his colleague, Rep. Matt Gaetz, after Gaetz criticized Hunter Biden's past struggles with substance abuse.

McConnell and White House will coordinate impeachment plans Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump's top lawyer sketched out a plan Thursday to coordinate closely for an impeachment trial but haven't reached agreement on a final strategy to defend Trump against charges of high crimes and misdemeanors, according to two sources familiar with the conversation.

'Person of the Year' trolls Trump after he mocks her in tweet When President Donald Trump mocked teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, she trolled him in response. CNN's Jeanne Moos wonders which one needs "anger management."

Boris Johnson's Conservatives win majority in UK election • Live Updates: Jeremy Corbyn says he will not lead the Labour Party into another election • Americans: Watch the next few hours in the UK closely • Record number of female MPs win seats • Analysis: Brexit is now unstoppable

We should all be appalled by Trump's Greta Thunberg tweet • Toobin: Trump's Thunberg attack is fair game • Trump again mocks teen climate activist • Thunberg named Time Person of the Year