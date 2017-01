FDA workshop to examine exploding e-cigarettes From 2009 to January 2016, the Food and Drug Administration identified 134 US incidents of e-cigarette batteries overheating, catching on fire or exploding.

Video shows NC officer slamming girl to floor A North Carolina high school is stunned after an 8-second cell phone video showed a school resource officer hoisting a girl into the air and body slamming her onto the floor.

Trump, Palin break with GOP, warm up to Assange President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday used comments from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to continue raising questions about the allegation that Russian hackers attempted to influence American politics -- a charge the US intelligence community and the Obama administration has defended with increasing vigor.

'Sister Wives' star comes out On an episode of "Sister Wives," one of the children had a shocking surprise for the big family.

Train derails in New York; 32 suffer minor injuries A train derailed during Wednesday morning rush hour in New York, the city's fire department said.

Music video on women's rights goes viral A Saudi production company has released a music video that promotes women's rights in the country. It has now gone viral with 2.5 million views & counting

Agency trying to hold Trump's billionaires accountable The little-known Office of Government Ethics, or OGE, is the executive branch's anti-corruption gatekeeper.

Celebrity-filled telethon set for Facebook Live on inauguration day For inauguration day counter-programming, tune into Facebook Live.

Repealing Obamacare will cost $350 billion President-elect Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans love to say how unaffordable Obamacare is. But completely repealing the health reform law would be pretty costly to the federal budget.