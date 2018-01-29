Japan raps Coincheck, orders broader checks after $530 million cryptocurrency theft

White House says Trump wasn't involved in the decision about Andrew McCabe's departure FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has told FBI staff he is stepping down effective Monday, sources tell CNN.

White House: McCabe departure is not obstruction CNN's Jim Acosta asks press secretary Sarah Sanders if White House has applied "pressure" to end special counsel investigation. She answers that the WH has applied pressure "to make sure we get this resolved."

Trump attacks McCabe and denies asking who he voted for President Donald Trump slammed deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and said that he didn't remember asking who the longtime law enforcement official voted for in 2016.

Who is Andrew McCabe? What do we know about the FBI's Andrew McCabe?

Opinion: Trump is right about the FBI The ferocity of President Donald Trump's recent attacks on the integrity of the FBI has sent shock waves through an agency accustomed to public adulation in recent years. Sadly, much of the presidential criticism of the bureau may be entirely legitimate.

Analysis: McCabe, Trump and the 'deep state' conspiracy The surprise resignation of deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe on Monday is simply the latest evidence that President Donald Trump not only expects total loyalty from his Justice Department but suspects anyone who doesn't show that fealty may be part of some sort of anti-Trump "deep state" conspiracy.

