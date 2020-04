Weeks ago, her husband was a healthy 39-year-old who loved dancing with his daughter. Then he died before his family could say goodbye. Tracking the outbreak | Alerts | Newsletter | Podcast | Q&A | Timeline

Chris Cuomo: I had wildest night of my life because of virus Dr. Sanjay Gupta checks in with CNN's Chris Cuomo, who is in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, and discusses one of the intense symptoms the anchor has experienced.

Experts: Coronavirus can spread through talking or breathing

'Like a disaster film:' See what Times Square looks like now CNN's Richard Quest reports from New York City where streets and iconic landmarks are eerily empty as the novel coronavirus puts the city on lockdown. The US has reported over 5,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Tracking the virus: Coronavirus cases in the US by state Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US

'Inexcusable': Gupta, Cooper stunned by governor's words CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta discuss remarks by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in which he claims he recently learned that the coronavirus can be spread by asymptomatic people.

Some could wait 20 weeks for stimulus checks, IRS tells House Democrats • Live market updates: Wall Street grapples with sky-high unemployment claims • Analysis: Coronavirus has permanently changed our economy and the way we live