New and disturbing details show Trump's assault on democracy was even more reckless and insistent than previously thought • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's latest election conspiracy theory is his most bizarre yet • What Georgia prosecutors are looking at as they investigate Trump's efforts to overturn the election

Who are the insiders and will they testify? Key members of former president Donald Trump's justice department could face questioning from the house select committee investigating the insurrection. CNN's Elie Honig details the characters involve.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's latest election conspiracy theory is his most bizarre yet Since the presidential election, Christina Jensen says she's been stopped on the street several times by acquaintances who wanted to share troubling news: hackers from Beijing had switched nearly 24,000 votes for Donald Trump in their rural, GOP-leaning Wisconsin county.

They predicted a Trump coup attempt. Hear what they say now In 2019, Jerry Goldfeder, who teaches election law at Fordham Law School, and Lincoln Mitchell, who teaches in political science department at Columbia University, predicted that then president Donald Trump would attempt to overturn the 2020 election if he lost. They say they are worried that even with Trump out office not much has changed […]

Analysis: Lindell got owned in the worst possible way on his ridiculous election fraud claims Mike Lindell is the single most prominent pusher this side of Donald Trump of the Big Lie -- the idea that the 2020 election was somehow stolen despite zero evidence to back up that claim.

Half of US population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 • US Covid cases continue to climb, but the good news is that vaccinations have picked up too • Challenge to Indiana University vaccine mandate reaches Supreme Court • Opinion: Angry at the unvaccinated? Here's a better way

Opinion: I slept on the Capitol steps because I've lived out of my car for months with my two babies This week, the limitless power of people was on full display from the steps of the US House of Representatives.