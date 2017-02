Behind the scenes: A White House in turmoil In the White House East Room Monday, President Donald Trump held a news conference with the Canadian Prime Minister that was standard and drama-free. But that belied what is going on behind the scenes: a White House in turmoil.

Senate confirms Steven Mnuchin as treasury secretary The Senate voted Monday to confirm former Goldman Sachs executive Steven Mnuchin as the next treasury secretary, the latest Cabinet member to be approved after a lengthy and at times contentious confirmation process.

Injured Yazidi toddler to reunite with family After about four months apart, 2-year-old Dilbireen Muhsin soon may be reunited with his family.

Judge rejects request to delay travel ban lawsuit Federal District Court Judge James Robart in Seattle denied a request from the Trump administration to postpone any further proceedings in his court over President Donald Trump's travel ban, while the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals considers whether to rehear the case before a larger panel of judges.

Dangerous spillways spell trouble time for Californians A massive crevasse that formed in a spillway at Northern California's Oroville Dam has spurred mass evacuations, with nearby residents fleeing the worst-case specter of a three-story wall of water rushing downstream.

White House examining several new travel ban plans The Trump administration is thinking about next steps after a stinging rebuke from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals last week.

Spicer: Trump is 'evaluating the situation' with Flynn President Donald Trump is "evaluating the situation" around national security adviser Michael Flynn possibly misleading Vice President Mike Pence about whether he discussed sanctions against Russia with the Russian ambassador before Trump took office.

Nick Cannon says he's leaving 'Americas Got Talent' Nick Cannon's got some beef with his "America's Got Talent" bosses, and he's leaving the show as a result.

Obama photographer shades Trump over secure discussions Former White House photographer Pete Souza took yet another implicit shot at President Donald Trump.