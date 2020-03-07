Italian Politician Infected; European Cases Surge: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) — A top politician in Italy caught the coronavirus and other countries curtailed travel to Europe’s worst-affected nation as its death toll climbed.One person was diagnosed in the Vatican, the tiny walled city-state in central Rome that is home to Pope Francis. The government may announce new quarantine measures.The virus also continued to advance as Germany, Spain, Belgium, Iran, Korea and Thailand confirmed new infections on Saturday. The number of cases globally climbed past 101,300.A 55-year-old lawmaker died in Iran as the death toll there swelled to 145. It marked the first fatality among 23 infected members of the country’s parliament. In the U.S., Florida reported its first two deaths.Key Developments:Cases surpass 101,000 worldwide; deaths top 3,400Iranian lawmaker dies from virus at age 55Chinese exports fell 17.2% in the first two months of the yearAir travel poised for worst year on recordPence reports 21 cases on Grand Princess off California coastClick VRUS on the terminal for news and data on the coronavirus and here for maps and charts. For analysis of the impact from Bloomberg Economics, click here.Sweden, Portugal Brace for More (8:50 a.m. NY)Officials from Sweden and Portugal warned that the outbreak will get worse. The epidemic “will have a major impact at the global level,” Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told reporters in Lisbon following a meeting with his Portuguese counterpart. “In Sweden, we do have plans for a worse scenario than we have today.”In Portugal, “it’s highly probable that the number of infected people will continue to increase in the next few days,” said Prime Minister Antonio Costa. The government has so far confirmed 13 cases in the country.Paris Transport Workers Infected (8:10 a.m. NY)France diagnosed a third case among staff of RATP, the operator of public transport in the Paris region, local media reported. The bus driver has been quarantined. The country had 103 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, according to the health ministry, bringing the total to 716. Two more deaths were reported. Separately, a ban all indoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people will end mid-April, rather than at the end of May, according to newspaper Les Echos.Italy Mulls New Measures (7:17 a.m. NY)Italy is poised to announce sweeping measures including extending quarantine areas to deal with the virus after the death toll surged by about a third. The number of fatalities over the past two weeks has risen to 197, with infections …read more

Source:: Yahoo