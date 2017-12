The President has been known to seek advice from guests and friends at his Mar-a-Lago resort Minutes before President Donald Trump departed the White House on Friday for his languid Florida hideaway, he appeared to exasperate aides who had hoped he might avoid holding court with the press.

Controversies swirl at President's winter White House At Mar-a-Lago the President is prone to holding court at will, consulting advisers and basking in the knowledge that he's the only man in charge.

Analysis: Trump, the Festivus president Donald Trump the candidate barnstormed the country ahead of the 2016 election with a singular pledge.

Aides scuttle Trump's White House news briefing President Donald Trump told aides he was eager to take questions Friday and hold a news conference to tout his accomplishments before leaving for Mar-a-Lago, but some advisers argued against it.

Trump visited his properties over 100 times this year President Donald Trump, fresh off of signing his signature tax legislation, arrived in Florida on Friday for a prolonged visit at Mar-A-Lago, his private club that sits on this tony spit of land in Southern Florida.

Bodies and boats unsettle a Japanese coastal community Ryosen Kojima opens a sliding door, enters the Zen Buddhist temple that his family has operated for four generations, and lights two candles.

The mystery of North Korean 'ghost ships' CNN's Ivan Watson travels to Akita Prefecture, Japan, to investigate the mysterious phenomenon of North Korean boats washing ashore.

California's record-breaking wildfire The Thomas Fire is now the largest wildfire in California's modern history after torching 273,400 acres.