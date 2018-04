Trump is openly mulling a derailment of Mueller's probe while stoking tensions with Syria and its allies Fifteen months into Donald Trump's presidency, the United States finds itself on the cusp of a grave constitutional emergency at home -- and closer to stumbling into direct conflict with Russia than at any time since the Cold War.

UK and US edge toward Syria strikes Top officials in the US and the United Kingdom are meeting Thursday to discuss their response to an alleged chemical attack in Syria, as US President Donald Trump doubled down on his threats of a missile strike as a means of sending a message to the countries he holds responsible: Syria and Russia.

Could the Syrian war lead to a US-Russia conflict? The Syrian civil war has become a proxy war between the US and Russia. CNN's Nick Paton Walsh explains how the battle could escalate.

Reporters ask about Trump tweets White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says that "all options are on the table" for confronting Russia, even if it means military engagement.

Analysis: Firing Rosenstein may do the trick for Trump Donald Trump wants to fire someone.

Rosenstein turns over documents. But he's not out of hot water. The latest fight between congressional Republicans and the Justice Department over FBI documents has Republicans threatening to hold Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in contempt of Congress -- and openly floating the notion of impeaching him -- which could provide a new pretext for President Donald Trump to potentially fire Rosenstein himself.

Washington Post: Bannon pitching plan to deal with Russia probe Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, is trying to pitch a Russia probe response strategy to White House aides and congressional allies despite Trump's dismissal of him, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Reporter receives death threats after asking if Trump would resign White House correspondent April Ryan says that she has received death threats after asking press secretary Sarah Sanders is President Trump has considered resigning.

Trump presiding over massive cover-up, Watergate reporter says Veteran journalist Carl Bernstein discusses his concern with President Donald Trump's behavior during Robert Mueller's investigation.