Barbuda 'is literally rubble,' Prime Minister says Reports of fatalities and widespread damage in northern Caribbean islands began to emerge Wednesday night after Hurricane Irma barreled through, packing devastating winds and rain.

Video shows 'absolute devastation' The Prime Minister of Barbuda discusses the destruction left by Category 5 Hurricane Irma.

Opinion: Are we ready for Hurricane Irma? As I write, Irma is a category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour. It has already sustained that extreme intensity for longer than any past Atlantic storm.

Island hotel lashed by brutal wind and driving rain CNN's Don Lemon talks to Loren Ann Mayo, an American vacationing on St. Maarten, about her experience as Hurricane Irma hit the Caribbean island.

Florida preps for mass evacuations -- and gridlock Florida Gov. Rick Scott says to expect more evacuations across the state ahead of Hurricane Irma, the powerful Category 5 storm plowing through the Caribbean.

