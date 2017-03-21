Israel says 2016 killing of top Hezbollah commander was inside job

By Yuval Ben-David NETANYA, Israel (Reuters) – The chief of Israel’s armed forces said on Tuesday the death last year of the top Hezbollah military commander was an assassination by the Iranian-backed Lebanese group itself. Hezbollah has maintained the commander, Mustafa Badreddine, was killed near Damascus by artillery fire from insurgent groups fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. “According to (media) reports, he was killed by his superiors, which points to the extent of the cruelty, complexity and tension between Hezbollah and its patron, Iran,” Israeli Lieutenant-General Gadi Eisenkot said.
Source:: Yahoo