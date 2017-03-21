Israel says 2016 killing of top Hezbollah commander was inside job

GOP lawmakers learn how it feels to be called on by the President when he wants to put the pressure on President Donald Trump looked out into a crowd of many unfamiliar faces in a basement room on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning, as he delivered a vigorous sales pitch to lawmakers on the Republican health care bill.

Trump's Capitol Hill carrot turns out to be a stick President Donald Trump swept through Capitol Hill Tuesday morning with a familiar mission: Close the deal.

Here's what's already changed in the bill Hoping to appease concerns by both conservative and moderate lawmakers, House GOP leaders are making changes to their health care bill ahead of Thursday's critical vote.

Spicer: Bill opponents will pay a price White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Republicans that vote against Trump's American Health Care Act bill will pay a price with their own voters for not following through on repealing and replacing Obamacare.

Grown children, the health law's Achilles' heel? The Affordable Care Act struck a popular chord by allowing adult children to obtain health coverage through a parent's plan until their 26th birthday.

GOP health care debate misses the point, experts say The future of American health care dominates politics this year, but a high-profile team of experts suggests the current debate will not be the prescription to fix the country's entire ailing system.

Al Franken vs. Neil Gorsuch Sen. Al Franken pressed Judge Neil Gorsuch on the "Case of the Frozen Trucker," where Gorsuch ruled in favor of a company that fired an employee who abandoned his truck in freezing temperatures.

Gorsuch makes his pitch: I'm my own judge Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch came to the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday prepared to deliver a clear message: I'm a judge, not a politician.

Criticism of judges -- including Trump's -- 'demoralizing,' Gorsuch says Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch criticized Tuesday President Donald Trump's attacks on the federal judge who blocked his administration's travel ban, saying for the first time publicly that he found them "disheartening" and "demoralizing."