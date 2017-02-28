Israel evicts settlers in West Bank

Target has terrible holiday and warns of awful 2017 Tar-jay is no longer in style. Target missed the bullseye badly during the holidays, reporting earnings that were below forecasts.

PwC: 'We failed the Academy' in best picture mess up PricewaterhouseCoopers has taken "full responsibility" for the mistakes and "breaches of established protocols" that led to "La La Land" mistakenly being named best picture at the Oscars on Sunday night in one of the most infamous gaffes in the show's history.

Born in the '90s? Your colon cancer risk could be rising Colon and rectal cancer rates are rising sharply for Americans under 55, according to a study published today.

Muslims unite to help fix vandalized Jewish cemeteries Once again, dozens of Jewish headstones have been vandalized, stoking fears of heightened anti-Semitism. And once again, members of the Muslim community are rallying to help.

Sanders mocks Trump: 'Yeah, it is very, very complicated' Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders described health care as "very, very complicated," hours after President Donald Trump said, "Nobody knew health care could be so complicated."

Trump grades himself a 'C' for communicating In an interview on Fox News Channel, President Trump says that he grades himself an 'A" for achievement and a "C" or "C-plus" for messaging.

President Trump goes to Congress to make a sale Donald Trump needs to make a sale.

Samsung heir faces trial after indictment on corruption charges Samsung's legal nightmare is intensifying.

Former FCC chairman: Things are 'going the way I feared' After stepping down from his role as the country's top media industry watchdog, Tom Wheeler needed a drink. A margarita, to be precise.