Israel destroys tunnel from Gaza it says intended for attacks

Perdue, who was in the meeting with Trump, previously said he didn't recall those comments, now accuses Durbin of spreading false information Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue said Sunday that President Donald Trump did not use the phrase "shithole countries" during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration reform last week.

What the people in the meeting say Trump said During a White House meeting Thursday on immigration reform, President Donald Trump reportedly referred to African nations as "shithole countries." Here's what five of the lawmakers who attended the meeting said afterward about the controversy. Two who attended -- House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, and Rep. Robert Goodlatte, a Republican from […]

2 GOP Senators deny Trump's 'shithole' comment outright Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) said Trump did not call African nations "shithole countries" in a meeting on immigration, after earlier saying in a statement that he couldn't recall if Trump used those words.

Haitian-American lawmaker: Trump's 'shithole' remark was racist Republican Rep. Mia Love deplored President Donald Trump for reportedly criticizing immigrants coming to the United States from what he called "shithole countries."

Rep. John Lewis: Trump is a racist Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) called President Donald Trump a "racist," citing Trump's reported remarks about immigrants coming to the United States from "shithole countries" during a White House meeting with lawmakers on immigration reform.

Opinion: Say the words as plainly as Trump does Around the world, news organizations were struggling under the burden of translating the "colorful vernacular" that the American President had reportedly used to describe certain nations during Thursday afternoon's meeting about immigration reform.

Trump tweets that DACA is 'probably dead' The President again blamed Democrats for stalling an immigration deal. He said they "don't really want it, they just want to talk"

Ex-governor: Trump 'embarrasses us' Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a top Democrat newly out of office, had choice words for President Donald Trump on Sunday, calling him "disgraceful," "disgusting" and an "embarrassment."