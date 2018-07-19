Israel adopts controversial Jewish nation-state law

Anderson Cooper imitates Trump's 'no' moment CNN's Anderson Cooper reacts to President Trump's shifting comments following his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

GOP blocks effort to rebuke Trump on Russia A top Senate Republican leader blocked passage Thursday of a non-binding bipartisan resolution related to Russia's interference in the 2016 election, as fallout from the controversial summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin continued to reverberate through the GOP-controlled Congress.

Jeffrey Toobin issues blistering criticism of Trump's interview Veteran journalist Carl Bernstein comments on President Donald Trump's CBS interview in which he once again denied any Russian collusion in the 2016 US presidential election.

Trump: John Brennan is a total low-life James Clapper, former Director of National Intelligence, reacts to President Donald Trump slamming former members of the intelligence community.

The definitive ranking of 2020 Democrats There are exactly 838 days between today and November 3, 2020 aka Election Day. That's 2 years, 3 months and 15 days.

Spicer thanks Guthrie for listing only 3 of Trump's false claims Listen to why former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says he wishes he could have a "do-over."

Circuit Court nomination pulled moments before vote over racially insensitive writing The White House withdrew the nomination of Circuit Court hopeful Ryan Bounds on Thursday, moments before the nominee was to face his Senate confirmation vote and after South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott raised concerns.