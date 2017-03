Russia to star: Ambassador would be happy to meet you, too Actress Sarah Jessica Parker doesn't have to feel left out of the foreign policy social scene anymore after the Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted that Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak would be happy to meet with Parker, too.

Trump accuses Obama of wiretapping him President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of having his "wires tapped" in Trump Tower before the 2016 election.

Untangling Trump and Russia Six weeks into his presidency, Donald Trump and a number of top administration officials are again bogged down by questions about his campaign's potential ties to Russia -- and Moscow's alleged role in hacking the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

US suspends expedited processing of H-1B visas The US is temporarily suspending expedited processing of H-1B visas, eliminating the option of shorter wait times for the program that helps highly skilled foreigners work at US companies.

EU: Impose visas on US citizens Members of the European Parliament have called for the European Commission to impose visas on US citizens visiting Europe amid an ongoing dispute over visa restrictions against five EU nations.

Jordan executes 15 inmates, including 10 convicted of terror Jordan executed 15 inmates at dawn Saturday, including 10 who were convicted of terrorism, officials said.

3 reasons Rand Paul calls GOP repeal plan "Obamacare Lite" Republicans want to repeal Obamacare, but are they replacing it with Obamacare Lite?

Cooper presses Page on Russia relationship Carter Page, the man once linked to then-candidate Donald Trump's foreign policy team, talks with CNN's Anderson Cooper about his relationship to the campaign.