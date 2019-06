Where is the world's most expensive painting? When bids for Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi" hit $200 million there was an audible gasp in the auction room. At the $300 million mark, onlookers broke into applause.

See moment Da Vinci painting sold for $450M Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece, "Salvator Mundi," was sold at a Christie's auction for a little over $450 million and became the most expensive artwork to ever sell at auction.

Da Vinci: Artist. Engineer. Handbag designer? Leonardo da Vinci was a Renaissance man in every sense of the word. He was a sculptor, architect, scientist, engineer and, of course, painter, who created some of the world's most famous artworks.

The curious subculture of diagnosing dead artists by their work "Doctors love to play at diagnosis," admitted Dr. Michael F. Marmor, a Stanford University ophthalmology professor and author of several books about artists and eyesight. Most physicians reserve their diagnoses for patients, but there is a subculture of medical professionals fascinated by the health problems of famous, dead artists -- and how they affected their […]

Researchers debunk myth about Mona Lisa's eyes The Mona Lisa is famed for two things: her enigmatic smile and her steady gaze, widely believed to follow her viewers around the room.

Leonardo da Vinci's 500th anniversary: The great master's enduring legacy Leonardo da Vinci died 500 years ago at the age of 67. He was a universal genius driven by insatiable curiosity that led him to explore ideas in science, math, architecture, design, engineering, geology, cartography, sculpting, drawing and, of course, painting.

