Watch passenger's video from inside the plane Marty Martinez, a passenger aboard Southwest Airlines flight 1380 that made an emergency landing after engine failure, says that the landing was so violent, he thought they were crashing. CNN's Brian Todd reports.

A woman's body was sucked toward a hole in the plane. Passengers tried to plug it with jackets, witness says. A Southwest Airlines plane flying from New York to Dallas had to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning after one of its engines malfunctioned, according to a passenger.

Hear Southwest pilot's emergency call The pilot of Southwest flight 1380 tells air traffic control "there's a hole" in the plane.

Top WH aide says Haley got 'ahead of the curve' with sanctions announcement US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley got ahead of herself in announcing new sanctions on Russia, a top aide to President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

Stormy Daniels releases sketch of man she says threatened her Stormy Daniels released a composite sketch on Tuesday of the man she alleges threatened her in 2011 and is offering a $100,000 reward to anyone who can identify the perpetrator.

Why Stormy didn't go to police years ago Stormy Daniels and her lawyer Michael Avenatti have released a sketch of a man she says threatened her and her child over accusations against Donald Trump.