Results: Doctor reveals when we may see effects of our efforts Director for the National Institue of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci explains how long it might take for the public know if the efforts to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic are having an effect.

Breakdown: This is the only state without a reported case The first US case of the coronavirus was reported in January -- a Washington state man who had recently returned from China. Almost two months later, the country has recorded at least 4,475 cases in 49 states, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.

Mnuchin: Coronavirus 'worse than 9/11' for airlines Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says the airline industry is reeling from the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Watch: 'Scrubs' clip goes viral showing how infection spreads A clip from the show "Scrubs" is going viral because it demonstrates how infection spreads.