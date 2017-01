World leaders react to Trump's travel ban World leaders and prominent figures have blasted US President Donald Trump's temporary ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States as divisive, illegal, insulting and discriminatory.

138 years ago, the controversy over travel bans and religion was about Mormons from Europe President Trump's executive order banning immigrants from seven countries that are predominantly Muslim for three months isn't the first time US attempts to limit travel into the country intersected with faith. More than a century ago, it was Mormon immigrants who found presidential administrations less than welcoming.

Opinion: Trump's order is a balm for Christians, not a ban on Muslims Last Friday, President Trump signed an executive order titled: "Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States." In the following days, mass hysteria and an onslaught of misleading news reports have falsely depicted the President's actions as an unconstitutional ban on Muslims entering the United States.

How Trump supporters see the travel ban For Dotty Rhea, a 68-year-old retiree in Savannah, Tennessee, the directive was well warranted.

Companies and executives speak out on the travel ban Tech executives in particular have expressed deep concern about President Trump's ban on travel by citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries. But leaders of companies across the economy are speaking out.

NATO flexes military muscle in Russia's backyard NATO members flexed their military muscle in Russia's backyard Monday, as allied battle ships trekked toward the Black Sea while American tank fire echoed across Polish plains.

Ex-jihadists say ban will help recruitment President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority nations will be used by ISIS as a recruitment tool, giving the militant group a major propaganda boost, former jihadists have told CNN.

Samantha Bee is throwing a party the night of the WH Correspondents' Dinner Samantha Bee is throwing a party and everyone not going to the White House Correspondents' Dinner is invited.

Obama 'heartened' by engagement over immigration ban Former President Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump's executive order curbing immigration in a statement on Monday, backing protesters who have taken to the nation's airports to express their displeasure with Trump's action on Friday.