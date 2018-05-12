Iran urges Muslims to develop sciences to shake off U.S. hegemony

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday called for unity among Muslims and efforts toward scientific advancement, saying this would make it impossible for “enemies” such as the United States to dominate Islamic countries. Shi’ite Iran faces off with Western-allied Sunni Saudi Arabia for influence in the Middle East. “Today, every movement that leads to mutual understanding of Islamic groups and sects is a good thing, and this gathering is an example of the movement for the unification of the Islamic nation,” said Khamenei in remarks carried by his official website.
Source:: Yahoo