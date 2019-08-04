Iran seizes third foreign ship in less than month

Shooter armed with a mask, bulletproof vest and hearing protection, police chief said Nine people are dead after shooting incident in Dayton, Ohio, according to police. Dayton Police say the suspect in the incident also is dead. Sixteen additional people were injured in the incident.

Victims: The gunman's sister was one of the 9 shooting victims in Dayton The nine people killed in a mass shooting in a popular neighborhood in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday include the shooter's sister, Assistant Chief of Police Matt Carper said.

Video: New surveillance footage captures moment of Dayton shooting Newly released surveillance video captures the moment gunfire erupted on the street in downtown Dayton, Ohio, leaving nine dead.

