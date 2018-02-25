Iran says Damascus suburbs assault to continue as fighting rages

What an all-powerful Xi Jinping means for the world When US President Donald Trump visits China next month, he won't be the most powerful person in the room.

Asia under Trump: How the US is losing the region to China In just one year, US President Donald Trump has changed the way Asia looks at the United States.

Xi Jinping's rise to power (2017) The face of China's President Xi Jinping is everywhere across the country. The growth of his personal power has mirrored the rise of China worldwide. CNN's Ivan Watson has more.

China confirms Swedish publisher has been detained China has confirmed for the first time that a Hong Kong-based Swedish citizen who published and sold books critical of the Chinese government has been detained following his purported arrest last month.

Thousands of Uyghur Muslims detained in Chinese camps Thousands of Uyghur Muslims are currently being detained in cramped conditions at so-called political education camps in China's restive far-western region of Xinjiang -- and the trend shows no sign of abating, exiled Uyghur activists and human rights advocacy groups say.

Mexico's President calls off a White House visit after a tense call with Trump, official says Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has called off an official trip to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump after a tense phone call brought the two leaders to a policy-driven standstill.

Schiff vs. Nunes: 5 areas where their intelligence memos disagree Was the application to obtain a FISA surveillance warrant on former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page a major FBI and Justice Department abuse that amounted to politically motivated surveillance? Or was it the proper extension of an FBI counterintelligence investigation into Trump and Russia?

Trump calls Schiff a 'bad guy' and the Democratic memo 'a nothing' President Donald Trump hit back at top House Intelligence Committee Democrat Adam Schiff in an interview Saturday night, dismissing a Democratic memo on FBI surveillance released earlier in the day as "a nothing."