The soccer team's 2-0 victory against Netherlands proved that the US women should be paid the same as men, the athletes say The US Women's National Team sealed the deal with its fourth stunning victory Sunday at the World Cup, but the players are still fighting another battle back home.

US women win World Cup When a World Cup novice is faced with a foe as experienced and ruthless as the USWNT, the outcome is almost inevitable and so it was on a muggy afternoon in Lyon when the reigning world champion defended its title with a comfortable 2-0 win over the Netherlands.

Rapinoe reacts after World Cup win US Women's World Cup star Megan Rapinoe says people are ready to move the conversation about equal pay to the next step following the team's 2-0 win over Netherlands in the World Cup final.

Megan Rapinoe: 'We're crazy, that's what makes us special' Outspoken off the pitch, but always delivering on it, this has been some World Cup tournament for US star Megan Rapinoe.

Social media becomes ode to Rose Lavelle The Women's World Cup may be over for another four years, but the breakthrough tournament of one young US star already has fans excited about the future.

Opinion: USWNT crushed it -- and their win sends a message By the time Sunday's Women's World Cup final came around, there was almost a sense of déjà vu in the air. The level of competition throughout the tournament had been such that many of the games in the lead-up to the final (Sweden vs. Germany, USA vs. England) had felt like championships themselves -- hard-fought […]

President Trump and Barack Obama congratulate US women's team on World Cup win The US Women's National Soccer Team captured a record-extending fourth World Cup Sunday with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the championship games.

