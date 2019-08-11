Iowa State Fair: Democrat candidate Andrew Yang breaks down in tears over gun violence

A week after two mass shootings left more than 30 dead the issue of gun violence was unavoidable for Democratic presidential candidates at the Iowa State Fair.As children zoomed down slides and munched on deep-fried Oreos, caucus goers still working out which Democratic candidates to support flocked to ask candidates how they might address the epidemic of shootings.Of the 14 candidates who attended a last-minute forum in downtown Des Moines on Saturday, it was Andrew Yang, a businessman and long-shot candidate, who stole the show.At the Everytown for Gun Safety forum, when asked by a woman named Stephanie, who lost her 4-year-old son to a stray bullet, how he would address the unintentional shootings of children in America. Mr Yang asked to give her a hug and broke down in tears.“I have a six- and three-year-old boy, and I was imagining,” Mr Yang began, before becoming too choked up to continue. “I was imagining it was one of them that got shot and the other saw,” he eventually managed, before again choking up. “I’m so sorry.”It’s a feeling that runs raw with Iowa caucus goers, and has a renewed sense of urgency after the killings at a Walmart in Texas and a bar in Ohio last week.Heaven Chamberlain, a 23-year-old shift leader at a trampoline park in Des Moines who came to the Iowa State Fair to see as many candidates as she could, said she is among the generation of Americans who grew up with school lock downs for shootings.Now, Ms Chamberlain is worried about her two little sisters, who she thinks could be facing the prospect of gun violence at school any day.“My sisters are afraid to go to school, because they’re afraid that they won’t come back,” Ms Chamberlain said of her 10- and 11-year-old sisters. “Sorry, I always tear up when I think about them.”For many who came to see the Democrats, the fixes for mass shootings seem like common sense. They would like a ban on the semi-automatic versions of military rifles sold freely in many states and are used in many of the mass shootings that have shocked the county. They would like universal background checks. They want action.“That’s the one thing I’m looking for in a candidate,” Makayla Warrick, a 19-year-old college student who wants to become a teacher, said. Ms Warrick was waiting to ask a question of Jon Delaney, and said …read more

Source:: Yahoo