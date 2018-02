An armed school resource officer 'never went in,' the sheriff says. The entire attack lasted 6 minutes. When Nikolas Cruz started shooting last week, an armed deputy stationed at the Florida school rushed to the building. But instead of going inside, the officer waited outside for four minutes as the shooter massacred students and teachers behind the walls, authorities said.

Sheriff: 'Sick to my stomach' over deputy's actions Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel reacts to the video of the school resource officer during Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. CNN's Martin Savidge reports.

Four huge obstacles for Congress to do something on gun control As pressure mounts for congressional action on gun control, it's unclear just how much can be done given the thick political fog that shrouds any major legislative effort on Capitol Hill -- especially in an election year.

How the school shooting conspiracies sprouted and spread Conspiracy theories after mass shootings follow a familiar thread and the Florida school shooting is no exception.

911 calls warned police that shooter was armed A woman who took in Nikolas Cruz after his mother died called 911 to report a fight between Cruz and her son. She told the operator that Cruz had "a lot of weapons" and was worried he would return to the home.

Experts: Trump deriding shooter's mental health could be harmful In a tweet Thursday, President Donald Trump described someone who would shoot up a school as a "savage sicko." At CNN's town hall on the Parkland, Florida, school shootings on Wednesday, NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch described the gunman as "an insane monster" who is "nuts" and crazy." And at a White House briefing Thursday, the […]

NRA chief's warnings go beyond guns The National Rifle Association's executive vice president and CEO Wayne LaPierre slammed Democrats for their reaction to the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, and warned of government overreach extending far beyond the limiting of fire arms.

Missouri governor indicted over nude picture Missouri GOP. Gov. Eric Greitens was indicted on Thursday, amid looming allegations of sexual misconduct and blackmail following an admission of an affair last month.

Sources: Mueller probe part of why Kushner doesn't have full security clearance Jared Kushner has been unable to obtain a full security clearance in part because of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, according to two sources familiar with the matter.