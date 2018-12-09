Instant Pots are somehow down to $45 today on Amazon

The hottest gift of the holiday season just got even hotter as one of the best-selling Instant Pot cookers on the planet drops down to its lowest price ever. The DUO60 and DUO80 have both been on sale off and on since Black Friday. In fact, the more popular Instant Pot DUO60 model is still on sale right now at a healthy $30 discount. But today our attention turns to the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker. Perfect for sides or for entrees for families of two or three people, this model does everything the larger versions can do but it’s more compact. It’s also somehow on sale today for just $44.96, and there’s no way this deal is going to last very long.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

* All the features of the Instant Pot duo, the bestselling electric pressure cooker in North America now available in a 3 Qt compact format

* The perfect companion to your existing Instant Pot, use it for side dishes, vegetables or other accompaniments such as rice

* Generous capacity, great for smaller families or where space is at a premium. In a dorm, RV or boat? the Instant Pot duo mini Emits no steam, heat or cooking smells

* Features fully automatic pressure cook programs, 3 slow cook heat settings, saute, rice cooking, steamer, yogurt making, delay start and auto keep Warm

* 700W power to enable it to reach pressure quickly. All Stainless Steel internal components including lid and inner cooking pot. Lid and cooking pot dishwasher safe

* Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

* Included Components: Electric Pressure Cooker

