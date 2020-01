The President's decision to kill an Iranian general and tempt war without consulting Congress has caused even a close ally to vote against him President Donald Trump's decision to kill a top Iranian general and risk a war without consulting lawmakers has prompted Republican griping, with even close Trump allies going on the record to rein in the President's power to escalate things further.

WaPo: Trump angry with ally Matt Gaetz Rep. Matt Gaetz pushed his fellow Republicans to buck President Donald Trump and vote in support of the Iran war powers resolution, aimed at curbing the President's power to take military action, according to The Washington Post.

These Republicans voted yes on the War Powers resolution The House of Representatives on Thursday approved the Iran War Powers resolution -- an effort to restrain President Donald Trump's ability to use military action against Iran without congressional approval -- with the support of three Republicans.

Expert breaks down shocking details of how plane went down Aviation expert David Soucie discusses the deadly plane crash in Iran that killed 176 people, including a new video just into CNN appearing to show a missile colliding with an object in the air. Watch "Full Circle" weeknights at 5 p.m. ET.

New video shows moment airliner crashes in Iran Surveillance footage shows the moment a Ukrainian airliner crashed just after takeoff outside of Tehran.

'US adventurism' is to blame for plane crash, Iran says Iran admitted Saturday that it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, blaming human error and "US adventurism" for the crash that left 176 people dead.

See the destruction at Iraqi air base targeted by Iran CNN senior international correspondent Arwa Damon is the first western journalist granted access to Al-Asad air base in Baghdad.

US troops knew Al-Asad air base would be attacked and sheltered in bunkers United States troops at the Al-Asad air base in Iraq were aware that an Iranian attack was imminent, allowing them to take shelter two-and-a-half-hours before missiles struck on Wednesday, CNN has been told during an exclusive tour of the devastated site.