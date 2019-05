If you live in this area, this is a dangerous day CNN meteorologist Chad Myers looks at the dangerous weather heading toward Texas and Oklahoma-- states that have already been battered by thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Could you survive an extreme weather disaster? Ranee Roberts feels lucky to have survived the impact of a tornado that hit her Alabama convenience store in April.

After Cyclone Idai, climate chief warns of more extreme weather Extreme weather events, such as Cyclone Idai, are becoming more frequent due to climate change and will intensify if countries do not take urgent action to curb global warming, the UN secretary general warned on Thursday.

Extreme weather shatters records around the world US cities as cold as the Arctic. An Australian inferno. The UK covered in snow.

The president gripes about Fox's anchors, showing his disregard for journalism • Analysis: Why Donald Trump feels betrayed by Fox News

Transgender woman attacked in April found dead on Dallas street • Killings of transgender people in the US saw another high year

DHS warns of 'strong concerns' that Chinese-made drones are stealing data Chinese-made drones may be sending sensitive flight data to their manufacturers in China, where it can be accessed by the government there, the US Department of Homeland Security warned in an alert issued Monday obtained by CNN.