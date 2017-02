North Korea test-fires ballistic missile, South Korea says North Korea on Sunday test-fired a ballistic missile, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul.

ICE arrests have unauthorized immigrants living in fear Across the United States, some unauthorized immigrants are keeping their children home from school. Others have suspended after-school visits to the public library. They have given up coffee shop trips and weekend restaurant dinners with family.

DOJ won't fight injunction on transgender school guidance The Justice Department on Friday signaled it stopped fighting to overturn a national injunction blocking the federal government from giving guidance to schools and transgender students, another sign President Donald Trump's administration is taking a different approach than former President Barack Obama's.

3,000 from countries on Trump's list enter US Approximately 3,000 people from the seven countries listed in President Donald Trump's travel ban were allowed to enter the US between February 4 and February 6, according to figures provided Saturday by the Department of Homeland Security.

US does abrupt about face on Palestinian UN appointment After initially indicating it would accept a senior Palestinian leader for a top United Nations post, the Trump administration abruptly reversed course Friday over concern that the move would boost the Palestinian cause at the world body, sending shock and confusion through the diplomatic community.

Mexico warns its citizens in US after deportation of mother Mexico warned its citizens living in the United States on Friday to "take precautions" and remain in contact with consular officials a day after the deportation of an undocumented mother following a routine visit with US immigration authorities.

Little Caesars founder, owner of 2 pro teams, dies He launched a worldwide restaurant empire who's "pizza, pizza" catchphrase became ubiquitous. Mike Ilitch, Little Caesars founder and owner of the Detroit Tigers and the Detroit Red Wings, died Friday at a hospital in the Motor City. He was 87.

Two NYC men plead guilty in ISIS-related terror case Two New York residents accused of conspiring to support ISIS and plotting to set off a pressure-cooker bomb in the city have pleaded guilty to all charges against them, federal prosecutors and New York City officials said.