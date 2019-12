A Yale grad and ex-banker ended up homeless in Los Angeles. Then a fellow alum made an unexpected offer Even with an economics degree from Yale and job experience on Wall Street and in Hollywood, the future for Shawn Pleasants looked increasingly glum.

'Safe' parking lots give California homeless a lifeline More than 16,000 people live in their cars in Los Angeles. For these homeless residents, a guarded parking lot brings safety and hope. CNN's Dan Simon explains.

Homelessness rose 2.7% in 2019, federal officials say The homeless population in the US increased 2.7% this year largely because of a surge in unsheltered and chronically homeless individuals in California, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) said in a news release Friday.

Streets full of tents in Los Angeles as homelessness spikes In one of America's largest city, Los Angeles, homelessness has increased by 16%. Maeve Reston reports on what's being done to tackle this growing epidemic.

A luxury developer hung a $4.8 million chandelier above a former homeless encampment in Vancouver There's a $4.8-million piece of public art hanging underneath a Vancouver, Canada, bridge, and residents say it's distastefully positioned in an area formerly frequented by homeless people.

